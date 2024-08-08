Local Artist Paints Iconic Waterfowl Festival Map

Easton, MD – Local artist Maggii Sarfaty brought smiles of joy to the team working on the 53rd annual Waterfowl Festival logistics! Inspired by a map found in the archives, she updated an iconic Waterfowl Festival souvenir, the printed map. Thousands of visitors each year use the map to navigate the historic town of Easton, MD during the three-day festival. Over 15 venues, bus routes, historic landmarks, and festival favorites will soon be added to the map’s features.

“We are overwhelmed by the positive response to our wonderful navigation tool which features the gorgeous natural landscape of Easton! It doubles as a beautiful souvenir that festival participants as well as locals will be sure to treasure,” notes Arts and Outreach Assistant Director Nicholas Tindall. “Bringing a local artist to the table as we develop the marketing for this year’s event is just another way we showcase our commitment and appreciation of our arts and conservation community.”

Over 85 artists from several dozen states will be participating in this year’s festival November 8-10, 2024. Gallery artists have already been selected for this year, but local artists and vendors are encouraged to apply to our Chesapeake Marketplace venue which is still open for registrations. Volunteers are also needed to help support our artists and art venues during the festival, please reach out to Sammie Mooney, assistant Director, facts@ waterfowlfestival.org or call 410-822-4567.

About the Waterfowl Festival: Located in the heart of the Chesapeake Bay region known for its stunning landscapes and abundant waterfowl populations, the Waterfowl Festival has grown to be a cherished tradition, attracting visitors from across the nation and around the globe. Its commitment to conservation, community, and cultural enrichment makes it a vital event for anyone interested in preserving our natural world for future generations. For more information, please visit WaterfowlFestival.org.