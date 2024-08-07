MENU

August 7, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

“The Last Five Years” Hits the Avalon Stage: A Chat with Director Jennifer Kafka Smith

For Jennifer Kafka Smith, the director of the upcoming Avalon stage production of the musical “THE LAST FIVE YEARS,” there was a special bond with Jason Robert Brown’s musical masterpiece for over 15 years, and for good reason.
THE LAST FIVE YEARS is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers through the beginning and end of their relationship. The show’s unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backward while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically. The two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. A vital feature of this production is the six-piece ensemble of musicians as they lead the audience through the memorable musical themes of this score.

Premiered in Chicago in 2001 and Off-Broadway in 2002, the musical received numerous accolades but has never been on Broadway. However, it is set to debut on Broadway in 2025.

We talked to Jennifer about this in a recent Spy chat.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For tickets and more information, please go here.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Performances on FRI 8/16 THROUGH SAT 8/17
Avalon Theatre
Doors: 7:30 pm / Show: 8:00 pm

