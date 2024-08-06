Letter to the Editor: About Those Gas Prices

Gas prices in the US are affected by many factors, including the price of crude oil, seasonal demand, and refinery production:

Crude oil

The price of crude oil is the biggest factor in the price of gasoline, and gas prices often follow crude oil prices. Crude oil prices are influenced by supply and demand, geopolitics, inventories, and financial market expectations. For example, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which affected the supply of oil from one of the world’s largest exporters, contributed to a record price surge in 2022.

Seasonal demand

In the spring, gas prices often increase due to seasonal factors like switching to more expensive summer blends and warmer weather that leads to more people driving. In the fall, prices usually decrease when the industry switches back to winter blends.

Refinery production

Refinery production shortages or shutdowns can cause local price increases. For example, a hurricane that damages a refinery on the Gulf Coast could cause regional prices to spike for a few weeks.

Other factors

Other factors that can affect gas prices include gasoline imports, inventories, environmental regulations, and spot shortages. Gas prices at the pump also reflect costs incurred weeks or months earlier, which can make prices slower to rise and fall than news headlines might suggest.

The average regular gas price in the U.S. as of Aug. 1 is $3.483 per gallon, according to AAA, which tracks gas prices

Are gas prices going up?

Since the start of 2024, the national average has increased 39 cents. But today’s price is roughly the same as it was last month, when it averaged $3.491 per gallon, AAA data shows.

Gas prices remain relatively low compared to surges in 2022 and 2023. Today’s price is still much cheaper than it was June 16, 2022, when the highest average price was recorded at a whopping $5.016, according to AAA. The price a year ago was $3.780.

Gas price inflation: What does the latest report say?

Falling gas prices helped to hold down the U.S. inflation rate in June, according to the latest consumer price index, or CPI, report published July 11 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI measures changes in prices that consumers pay for goods and services including food, gas and rent.

The CPI’s gasoline index, which tracks prices for all kinds of gas, fell 3.8% from May to June. Gas prices are down 2.5% from the same time last year.

Economists and policymakers typically exclude energy prices from the inflation rate because of their volatility. However, gas prices play a big role in consumers’ perception of inflation and how the economy is doing overall. Here’s a look at how annual changes in the energy and gas indexes compare with the CPI.Why are gas prices going up?

Gas prices tend to rise during the warmer months of the year because of higher demand and a switch to summer-blend gasoline. The direction of crude oil prices and other factors also can contribute to higher prices at the pump.

Driver demand

Drivers’ demand for gas hasn’t taken off so far this summer as it was expected to, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross says in a June 13 news release. “Gasoline demand has trailed 2023 for most of this year, and analysts believe economic uncertainty may suppress demand this summer.”

Typically, prices start to rise in the spring as the weather gets warmer and people hit the road for spring breaks in March and April, according to AAA. Then, around Memorial Day weekend, gas prices start to climb until they peak in July. Instead, this year, prices have dropped since that long holiday weekend.

“So, is the typical robust summer driving season a thing of the past?” Gross says. “Or is gas demand just taking longer to pick up steam? We may not know until autumn.”

Summer-blend gasoline

In the spring, gas refineries switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive to make. Summer-blend gasoline is formulated to limit emissions during the warmer months when gas can evaporate more easily.

Oil prices

Despite ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, oil prices have been steady recently, based on the price of West Texas Intermediate crude, which is used as the benchmark for oil prices in North America.

Oil prices fell below $85 a barrel in mid-April and have stayed there.

The price of benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil has fallen from more than $115 a barrel in summer 2022 to about $77.91 today, according to AAA.

What state has the highest gas prices?

Hawaii has the highest gas prices, at $4.669 per gallon.

How are gas prices determined?

No single individual controls gas prices. Instead, the price of gas is determined by a complex set of factors that are at work long before the gas gets to your local station. Those factors include, per the U.S. Department of Energy:

The cost of raw crude oil, which is determined by international supply and demand

The cost to refine crude oil into gasoline

Taxes, which vary state-to-state

The cost of raw crude oil typically represents more than half of the cost of a gallon of gasoline, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Gas prices at the pump rarely reflect that day’s market conditions; instead, they represent costs incurred weeks, even months before. That lag makes prices slower to rise and slower to fall than news headlines might suggest. And while spot shortages, refinery production shortages or blending issues can drive up gas prices locally, big, nationwide swings in gas prices are almost always due to the price of crude oil.

Does the president control gas prices?

The president doesn’t set the gas prices you pay at the pump. When prices go up, don’t blame the president. Conversely, when prices go down, don’t thank the president.

The White House is often held responsible for gasoline prices, but the administration rarely has effective tools to move the needle one way or the other. Supply and demand for oil is the culprit.

How does the Israel-Hamas war affect gas prices?

The Israel-Hamas war has the potential to raise oil prices, which would impact the price at the pump. Neither Israel nor Gaza produce much oil, so the conflict’s immediate impact on oil and gas prices was limited. However, the war has motivated another group to attack commercial ships in the Red Sea, according to the Associated Press. The attacks, carried out by Yemen’s Houthis, have disrupted trade along that important route since November.

Shippers have taken longer, more expensive routes to avoid the region, according to AAA. That adds to the cost of the goods being moved. Oil prices have fluctuated throughout the course of the attacks, sometimes rising as tensions in the region increase.

As the war continues, direct involvement from other countries, like Iran, could further impact gas prices, according to CBS News. Iran is the world’s third-largest oil producer in OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which collectively pumps roughly 40% of the global crude oil supply.

Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries

Crude oil is the most valuable commodity by trading turnover and one of the most widely used. In a world with many consumers and producers, a single country or organization can no longer “control” crude oil prices set in highly liquid global markets.

But that wasn’t always the case. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was created in 1960 to protect the interests of Mideast crude exporters in a market dominated–and fixed–by the U.S., at the time the world’s largest consumer and producer.

Arab members of OPEC would demonstrate oil exporters’ growing power in 1973 with a damaging oil embargo targeting the U.S. and other supporters of Israel in the West.2 The episode marked the peak of OPEC’s leverage over the oil markets amid rapidly declining U.S. production.3

The fortunes of OPEC and the U.S. have continued to fluctuate in the years since with oil booms and busts, and the resurgence of domestic U.S. output based on advances in hydraulic fracturing. The development of new energy production in the North Sea, Canadian oil sands and off the coasts of Africa, Australia and the Americas has limited the global sway of OPEC and U.S. producers alike, amid rapid consumption growth in China, India and other developing countries.