Chester River Chorale Invites All Singers to Join the Chorale for “A Feast of Carols” 2024 Holiday Concert Season!

The Chester River Chorale fall semester launches September 9 with weekly rehearsals at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown (PCC). All singers are invited to join the Chorale. We have a specific need for male voices! No audition is required to sing with the Chorale and all music is provided. An added opportunity is the Chester Chamber Singers (CCS), an auditioned subset of the Chorale. Please note your interest in auditioning for CCS when you register.

Be a part of the heartwarming tradition of Christmas caroling with “A Feast of Carols.” This program features beloved arrangements by David Willcocks, John Rutter, Alfred Burt, Ola Gjeilo, Rollo Dilworth, and more, all celebrating the rich history of wassailing on a grand scale with our 100-voice community choir and professional chamber orchestra.

The physical and mental health benefits of choral singing are well documented. The “Sing With Us” study , conducted from 2016-2018, linked singing in the choir to reduced stress hormones and increased cytokines, proteins that can boost the body’s ability to fight serious illness. A 2013 Time Magazine article states that “the benefits of singing regularly seem to be cumulative.” The article further states: “In one study, singers were found to have lower levels of cortisol, indicating lower stress…our heart rates may sync up during group singing…study after study has found that singing relieves anxiety and contributes to quality of life.”

At a personal level, Chorale member Trish Cleary writes, “Joining the Chorale was an exercise in courage for me. It was post-Covid, and I was new to Chestertown. Driving in the dark to my first practice, I was so nervous I almost turned around. I hadn’t been in a singing group for over fifty years. I knew I had a nice voice but not a strong one. I could follow a tune but couldn’t read music, and I missed the first session!

Alexis, our artistic director, was welcoming and fun. The members in my section were supportive. Regardless of worries, I love singing with the Chester River Chorale!”

In addition to weekly rehearsals and seasonal concerts, chorale members have opportunities to sing with other choirs, be involved in music recordings, and in 2024, 42 members and associates of the chorale joined together for a musical tour through Munich, Vienna and Salzburg!

If you’re still unsure, Artistic Director Alexis Ward encourages, “Joining the Chester River Chorale is a chance to be a part of something truly special. As we prepare for ‘A Feast of Carols,’ you’ll not only have a fantastic time and make new friends, but you’ll also be part of a group of dedicated choir enthusiasts committed to making exceptional music. If you’re passionate about singing and enjoy being surrounded by people who share your love for choral music, we’d love to have you with us!”

Whatever your reason for joining, singers can come to one or both of the first two rehearsals and see if the Chester River Chorale is a good fit for you. Once you decide to join, dues are $75 per semester (students are free).

New singers and returning members alike may pre-register by filling out the singer registration form found on the website: https://www.chesterriverchorale.org/about/join/