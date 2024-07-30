Kennard Alumni Receives $140,000 in National Grant Funding

Kennard Alumni Association received $140,000 in funding from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, a program from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. This funding will support the hiring of an Executive Director to manage the programs and operation of the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center and Museum.

. “We are grateful to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund for their support of the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center and Museum and our dedication to telling stories of African American achievement and resilience,” said Clayton Washington, President. “This funding will allow us to put in place, someone to carry forth our mission of programming and events that model the rich history and culture of African Americans in Queen Anne’s County.”

“The National Grant Program represents the Action Fund’s enduring commitment to telling the full American story – one that makes room for Black resilience, creativity, and achievement,” said Brent Leggs, Executive Director of the African American Cultural

Heritage Action Fund. “History is crucial to our nation’s understanding of where we’ve come from, who we are today, and how we envision our future. These grants will support critical preservation efforts to revitalize and sustain tangible links to our shared past that we hope will inspire future generations.”

The Kennard Alumni Association, which owns and oversees the center is one of 30 sites to receive a total of $3 million in grant funding to advance ongoing preservation activities for historic sites, buildings, and landscapes that represent Black cultural heritage. With more than $140 million raised, the Action Fund is the largest U.S. resource dedicated to the preservation of African American historic places.

To learn more about this program and this year’s grant recipients, visit savingplaces.org/actionfund.