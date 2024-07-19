Wine of the Week: La Capranera IGP Campania Fiano

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market we are tasting a white wine from Campania on the shores of the Tyrrhenian Sea, the La Capranera IGP Campania Fiano ($17.50) from a winery in the Capaccio-Paestum area in the province of Salerno. Campania is home to some of Italy’s greatest indigenous grapes (Aglianico Greco, Fiano and Piedirosso) and the location of some of Italy’s most iconic images-the Amalfi Coast, Cilento National Park, Mt. Vesuvius, Naples and Pompeii. The southern verdant landscape of Cilento contains ruins of ancient Roman temples. Winemaking has flourished in Campania for millennia, beginning with the most ancient and renowned white wine, Falerian.

The San Salvatore estate was founded in 1988 by Giuseppe Pagano with the famous Riccardo Cotarella as his winemaker. Pagano’s focus were Campania’s indigenous grapes Aglianico, Falanghina, and Fiano that are grown on 55 acres of vineyards. La Capranera is a project that Pagano started to produce young, certified organic wines using modern biodynamic methods.

The eye-catching label celebrates the humble goat who devour invasive weeds from the vineyards. The estate’s motto “Rabbits always bring rubbish but the black goat (cilentana nera) brings advice” was inspired by the particular breed that graze in the Cilento National Park where the Fiano grapes grow. Both grape and goat were in danger of extinction but the last few vines were discovered and nurtured and Fiano’s fame grew.

Fiano has always been popular with Piazza’s customers for its notes of apple and citrus with a hint of honeysuckle and a refreshing mineral finish. Fiano is perfect as both an aperitif or paired with seafood and the light fare of summer. This week, enjoy Fiano with Piazza’s offerings of Roasted Salmon or Lobster Risotto entrees.

If you have not yet discovered Fiano, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218. N. Washington St., suite 23, Easton, MD.

