Letter to the Editor: Chestertown Landscape is Rapidly Changing

The Chestertown landscape is rapidly changing. Fabulous pieces of public art are popping up and old buildings are flopping down. And while the preservationist fuddy-duddies were wringing their hands and filing objections about The Armory, 98 Cannon and the poor soul who got run out of town just because he wanted to build a home on an abandoned coal yard — a pretty looking house, mind you — while all this purposeless flailing and wailing was underway, two of the town’s architectural treasures were lost to the wrecking machines.

First to go: the darling little muffin of a structure on Washington Avenue we knew as Rita’s. Once touted by Southern Living magazine as “the most relevant art deco ice cream shop in the mid-Atlantic states,” Rita’s was a priceless piece of the town. Architectural Digest called it “the jewel box of The Chesapeake Region.” Southern Living went on to list it among its “10 Most Charming Roadside Attractions in Delmarva.” Or was it Garden and Gun? I don’t remember, but it was one of those high-brow influencers.

And now Ritas’s has been replaced by the House of Tyvek. I heard it was going to be a Starbuck’s. Wow. In this forgotten crevice of the Shore? Starbucks and the seventeen-dollar tall latte? What’s next? Nordstrom’s?

Then we have No. 2 on my list of toppled historic treasures, the biggie on High: The Pickle Factory.

Most recently housing Dixon Valve, the Pickle Factory, unlike the more recently constructed Armory, had stood for centuries, once brining billions of cucumbers and canning tons of herring and employing generations of diligent Chestertonians. If you didn’t work at Vita Foods or Dixon at one point in your life, you were nobody.

And now that handsome monument to Chestertown’s enterprising past is just rubble, being pulverized into pea-size bits of concrete. The once bustling property looks like a Bakhmut apartment block after a Russian drone strike.

To become what? Who knows. I heard the Ravens are eyeing the site as a summer training campus. And Wawa is coming somewhere. So maybe we’ll finally get a decent hoagie.

But here is our legacy under assault., the destruction of heritage. It’s a sad story, and apparently Chestertown sees this as progress. Sadder still.

Oh well, I’m sure to find comfort admiring the statuary along Spring Street paying tribute to human genitalia and that magnificent blue head that just landed in Fountain Park. Oh, the blue head, peering out at the folks lounging on the sidewalk at Bad Alfred’s. The mysterious blue head. Someone should write an ode to that thing.

J. Taylor Buckley

Broadneck

Lead photo is 1950 plan for Vita Foods, the “Pickle Factory.”