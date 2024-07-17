Historic Maryland Inn Hosts Experiential Dining Event That Shines Light on the Power of Local Partnerships

Historic Brampton 1860 will host the next in a series of ‘Dining Under the Stars’ upscale dining events using the exquisite grounds and confines of the Inn as an experiential and unique backdrop on Tuesday, July 30, starting at 6 p.m.

The ‘By Land & Sea’ -themed dinner will be hosted by the Inn’s proprietors, Hilari and David Rinehart, who have partnered with several local businesses to provide noteworthy cuisine, wine pairings, and entertainment.

“We have been working with Brampton 1860 for the last year; first in conjunction with a dinner cruise boat we operate (Chester River Packet) and more recently with the outdoor dinner program that Hilari has designed. It has been an ideal partnership. We have complementary strengths and bring them to these events. We believe that, in addition to benefiting both of our operations, we are adding an element to the Chestertown community,” says Kelley McIntire of Occasions Catering.

“It’s a great example of the ‘rising tide theory,’ she adds. “In addition, the ‘crew’ at Brampton (Hilari, Dave, Donna, et. al) has been fun to work with.”

Dinner guests can expect an elevated farm-to-table experience starting with a welcome glass of Crow Vineyard and Winery Sparkling Barbera and an appetizer-infused cocktail hour followed by dinner on the Renaissance Garden Terrace. The menu has been crafted to include a first course of Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho, followed by a salad of baby greens including a Champagne vinaigrette. The main course will be a Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with Lemon Aioli and Filet Mignon with a reduction and Corn Salsa accompaniment. A dessert of sweet Blueberry Crumble with Home Made Ice Cream will follow.

The evening’s wine pairings will be presented James Glendinning of J L Beverage Marketing of Baltimore, (Glendinning Wine & Spirits) and the evening’s piano entertainment will be performed by concert pianist Michael Casey of Rock Hall.

We just started working with James Glendinning,” says Hilari Reinhart. “We were pleased to learn he supports several other small businesses on the Eastern Shore in their fine wine and spirit collections. He’s extremely knowledgeable and has helped us select a great selection of wines and spirits not found just anywhere. He also helped us identify a great selection to pair with our Dining Under the Stars dinners. It’s a fun pairing we have worked out.”

Brampton 1860 is located at 25227 Chestertown Rd., Chestertown. For tickets and additional information, visit rb.gy/wk414r, bramptoninn.com, or call 410.778.1860.

A member of Select Registry™, Distinguished Inns of North America, Brampton 1860 is situated on 35 acres of meticulously cared-for gardens and pastoral landscape surrounded by forest and curated to provide an upscale, boutique lodging experience just minutes from Chestertown’s Arts and Entertainment District and numerous Eastern Shore attractions.