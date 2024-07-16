Radcliffe Creek School Initiates Search for Head of School

Radcliffe Creek School (RCS), the only K-8 institution dedicated to educating bright children with learning differences on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, recently announced the commencement of a search for a new Head of School. This position, to begin July 1, 2025, will be pivotal in furthering the School’s mission to empower children in a dynamic environment that celebrates unique learning.

Since Radcliffe Creek’s founding in 1996, the School has long been recognized for its commitment to nurturing the unique strengths and addressing the individual needs of neurodivergent learners. Its customized educational program utilizes hands-on, multisensory and immersive strategies to engage bright students with and without diagnoses such as ADHD, dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, sensory processing disorder, anxiety and ASD. The School continues to stand out as a critical resource for area families, some of whom send their children across the Chesapeake Bay and state lines to receive the School’s services.

Only three Heads of School have served the private institution since its founding. Having expanded to serve eight counties across Maryland’s Eastern and Western Shores, as well as the State of Delaware, Radcliffe Creek is poised to continue this tradition under new leadership.

Betsy Duff, President of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Search Committee for the next Head of School said, “The Radcliffe Creek community is eager to welcome its new Head next year. We are excited to meet the talented and dedicated educators who are called by this important opportunity, and to introduce them to the life-changing school that is Radcliffe Creek.”

The Board of Trustees has engaged Kirk Duncan, a respected and experienced independent school leader with over 40 years of experience as a teacher, coach and administrator in independent schools, to assist in identifying and recruiting outstanding candidates. “I am pleased to be part of the search for the school’s next leader as Radcliffe Creek School is poised for an era of growth and development,” Duncan remarked.

Following a survey distributed to the school community, key traits sought in the new Head of School were identified. These qualities include a candidate who is strategic minded, caring and approachable; firm yet fair; a collaborative and decisive decision-maker; an inspiring communicator; an effective fundraiser; and experienced in serving students who learn differently.

Various members of the School’s community will have opportunities to provide input throughout the search process, ensuring the selected candidate aligns with the aspirations and expectations of the Radcliffe Creek community.

To read the full Opportunity Statement and remain updated on the search process for the next Head of School, please visit: https://www.radcliffecreekschool.org/head-of-school-search