Tidewater Camera Club August Meeting Scheduled for August 12th, 7:00 pm

David Blecman will critique in person on Monday, August 12, at 7:00 PM at United Universalist Church. Based on his previous talk, “10 Things to Strive for in Your Photography,” David will review submitted member photos and touch on what you should strive to perfect in your photographic creations, including, but not limited to, great compositions, atmosphere, storytelling, humor, and much more.

David Blecman, a Professional Photographers of America member, started his photographic career in 1978, fresh out of high school. He is now an award-winning, internationally recognized photographer and instructor, having taught on three continents and in over a dozen countries. His work covers a range of commercial, hospitality, and educational clients, as well as numerous political, musical, and acting celebrities. David teaches and mentors photographers, models, and makeup artists. His mentoring programs for photographers and commercial models continue to grow in popularity.