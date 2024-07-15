Academy Art Museum Exhibit Showcasing Tidewater Camera Club

TCC’s members have always been interested in and supported just about everything photographic – the genres of photography, the techniques for capturing, processing, and displaying photographs, and the commercial, educational, personal, and artistic uses of photographs. The images in this exhibit were curated by Sahm Doherty-Sefton, a long-time AAM instructor and photo editor for Time magazine for years, and express the range of interests and skills of TCC’s members as they captured a moment in time.
Lastly, TCC dedicates this exhibit to D. Graham Slaughter, a founding member of the Club. Graham was looking forward to this exhibit but passed away before his images were installed.
