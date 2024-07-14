Rock Hall Yacht Club Hosts 84th Annual Log Canoe Regatta

Rock Hall Yacht Club hosted their 84th Annual Log Canoe Regatta on the Chester River Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7. The weather barely cooperated, but the race committee, the boats, their crews and their skippers were determined to finish the course. Chester River Yacht Club and Corsica River Yacht Club’s Log Canoe Regatta is July 13 and 14.

Last week, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees plus, humidity pushing the heat index to extremes, winds at about five knots, the starting gun sounded at 10:00 a.m. Seven log canoes crossed the starting marker just east of Lawyers Cove, Langford Creek. Winds would rest and gust again, die out, pick up. Saturday and Sunday’s airflow did not make for the swift, powerful show of speed and agility one sees on YouTube videos of these races. But the majesty of the betoken boats emerged nonetheless.

Since 1859 on the Miles River for the Douglas Cup, a Log Canoe Regatta has been a signature event at a handful of yacht clubs of the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Watching their distinctive sails open to the wind and their hulls slide at the surface of the water is watching living history. Miles River Yacht Club’s website chronicling the sport indicates these boats “were originally…for commercial oystering.” The sport grew out of the need to race one’s catch to buy boats and “this racing tradition continues with more than a dozen canoes – most built in the 1800s or early 1900s and listed on the National Historic Registry.” The Bay herself is the solitary home of this type of regatta and this specific canoe.