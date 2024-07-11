KCHS to Offer Marine Services Course

Kent County Public Schools has partnered with Chesapeake College to offer a Marine Services Technician Training program this fall.

Open to Kent County High School juniors and seniors, the course is designed for those interested in pursuing a career in the marine service industry.

Classes will be held at Haven Harbour Marina in Rock Hall from 4:30 to 6:10 p.m. throughout the fall semester.

Topics include boat handling, safety, diesel engines, outboard engines, inboard gas engines, boat trailers, drive systems, marine electronics, plumbing, marine construction materials and customer service.

Students will have the opportunity to obtain industry-recognized certification from the American Boat and Yacht Council.

Any junior or senior interested in more information should contact Tom Porter, Kent County Public Schools’ supervisor for accountability and career and technical education, at [email protected] or 410-778-7141.

For more information about Kent County Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education Program, visit https://www.kent.k12.md.us/CTEProgram.aspx.