What’s Growing at Adkins Arboretum? A Chat with Director Ginna Tiernan

For decades, the Mid-Shore’s beloved Adkins Arboretum outside of Ridgely has been considered one of the best-kept secrets for nature lovers on the Eastern Shore. Located a good half-hour from most of the larger communities in the five-county area, Adkins’s 400 acres have been a remarkable sanctuary for humans and a habitat for those in the know.

But for any institution to grow, it’s best not to keep it a secret and that has been Ginna Tierman’s mission since she was appointed as the Adkins executive director in 2015. And it’s safe to say that the arboretum’s top secret status has changed considerably since then.

In our Spy video interview, Ginna Tiernan outlines how the arboretum evolved and adapted to serve its community better during those nine years. From sharing how the pandemic spurred creative developments, such as adding Wave Hill chairs and picnic tables to encourage social distancing to ongoing projects like “Nestled in Nature,” a new venue in Nancy’s Meadow designed to offer visitors a tranquil spot to enjoy the landscape.

Ginna also discusses the arboretum’s vibrant programming, including partnerships with the Maryland Biodiversity Project and the National Music Festival, which enrich visitor experiences through guided walks and musical performances. And she noted Adkins’s success in its primary mission of education with initiatives ranging from youth programs to homeowner association workshops on sustainable landscaping.

One of the most exciting updates is the shift to free admission, making the arboretum more accessible to all. Ginna emphasizes the importance of nature in our lives and the dedication of the small but mighty staff and volunteers who make everything possible.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about Adkins please go here.