Fatima Kaleem And William O’Donnell Named Constitution Alliance Scholarship Winners

The Constitution Alliance Fund has named Fatima Kaleem of Rhodesdale and William O’Donnell of St. Michaels their 2024 scholarship recipients. Each student receives a $1,000 scholarship to be used at the college of their choice.

Kaleem is a graduate of North Dorchester High School and O’Donnell is an Easton High School graduate. The students were chosen for leadership and service in the community, exceptional academic performance, and outstanding personal essays on the meaning of the constitution. The Constitution Alliance Fund scholarship program recognizes academic achievement and dedication to the principles of the Constitution and supports future careers in civic leadership.

Fatima Kaleem plans to major in healthcare and psychology. Her future career plans include working in the medical field and improving accessibility to quality healthcare. William O’Donnell is looking at a number of possible majors that would lead to a career in the legal field and public policy.

The Mid-Shore Constitution Alliance, in partnership with the Washington College Institute for Religion, Politics & Culture and Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill, promotes civic engagement through education and a commitment to uphold constitutional values and the founding principles of freedom.

The Constitution Alliance will be holding its third annual Constitution Day Celebration on September 17, 2024 from 12-1:30PM at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. Nationally renowned performers will reenact a conversation between Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass on liberty and freedom. The event is sponsored by The Tidewater Inn, Shore United Bank, and Bridges Land Management. Additional sponsorships are available. To donate or for more information, contact Michelle Ewing at [email protected], 410-200-5571 or Julie Quick, [email protected] or 410-924-0904.