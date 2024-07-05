Wine of the Week: Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco

Ciao Tutti-

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, to continue the 4th of July celebration, we are offering one of our most popular white wines, the Frico Bianco ($12.95), along with its younger “cousin” the Frico Lambrusco ($11.99) boxed set of 4-250 ml cans from the Scarpetta Winery This past weekend I was chatting with one of our customers who was perusing our selections of 4-pack boxed 250 ml wines. She told me how much she liked the Frico Frizzante and asked if we could carry the Frico Lambrusco. This weekend it will have its debut!

Many years ago, Lachlan Patterson, former chef of the iconic French Laundry, and Bobby Stuckey, Master Sommelier, fell under the spell of Italy’s Friuli-Venezia region tucked into the NE corner of Italy. Their dream of opening a restaurant whose cuisine would be based upon authentic Friulian recipes came true when they opened Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, CO. The duo traveled to Friuli several times a year to discover local foods and recipes for their restaurant.

In 2007, they created their wine brand and christened it “Scarpetta” to immortalize the tiny morsel of bread left on one’s plate for soaking up the last bit of delicious sauce. The Scarpetta brand began with 50 cases of old vine Friulano that was sold at Frasca Food and Wine. Their ultimate goal was to create a portfolio of affordable wines to enjoy on “special occasions and everyday adventures”. The Friulano was a big hit with the restaurant’s customers, who clamored for more Friulian varieties. The portfolio grew to include Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and my fave, Timido, the sparkling Rose’ on Piazza’s shelves. Stuckey’s love of Barbera from Monferrato added this wine to their portfolio. Patterson and Stuckey seek partnerships with established growers and celebrated oenologists that spotlight each grape variety. There are four whites, three reds, one rosato, two sparkling, and two four-packs of Frico Frizzante and Lambrusco cans in their portfolio.

Frico Bianco is Piazza’s top-selling white wine in the summer. Friuli Venezia is known for its great aromatic whites due to the gravely light soil in the region’s western part. Its blend of Friulano and Chardonnay brings out the best of each grape to produce a crisp, light white.

Frico Lambrusco is the sparkling aperitivo from Emilia Romagna-fresh, vibrant, with a hint of sweetness with a tart finish. If your weekend plans include relaxing by the pool, boating, or picnics, the cans are perfect, and no one has to find the wine opener!

After tasting one or both of our Scarpetta offerings, you can go “whole hog” and check out their promotional merchandise -how about a pink neon pig or ice bucket? Join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is at Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.