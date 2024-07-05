Chestertown Flashback: The 1898 Galena Cornet Band

In honor of the 4th of July weekend and the Historical Society’s new exhibit in partnership with the town of Galena, a circa 1898 photograph of the Galena Cornet Band. Image courtesy of the town of Galena, Maryland.

From a newspaper clipping of the era:

“This musical organization purchased a building in March, 1898, and fitted it up with stage and curtains for a hall. It is situated near the center of town and is one of the most suitable places for shows, festivals, etc., in the town. There is a 20 foot flag that may be seen floating from a 60 foot pole on all public holidays and extra occasions in front of the hall. The band bought uniforms June 28, 1899. Among their numerous engagements which they have fulfilled in a creditable manner the first was Chestertown on May 5th 1897, at the big Children’s Carnival. At this time they had taken their first [illegible] just three months previous. Tolchester Beach was visited July 4th, 1899, and afterwards the Tolchester Company engaged them for for the Kent-Queen Anne’s Fair. Excursions, festivals, tournaments, political meeting [sic], and in fact all leading and important events have seen and heard them. The Band has paid all encumbrance and is free from debt with a good surplus in the treasury. The members of the band meet regularly every Monday and Friday evenings, Monday evenings [illegible] and on Fridays is their practice night. The band is in a good, flourishing condition, plays all the leading and popular airs and is open for engagements.”

The newspaper article (not necessarily contemporaneous with this photograph) names the following members: President C.W.S. Medders, Vice-President W.K. Davis, Trustees J. Thos. Pennington, Dr. J.W. Latimer, Wm. Steele and R.I. Dempsey, Secretary Jos. E. Boyd, Treasurer R.T. Dempsey, Leader Andrew W. McConley, Instructor Robt. S. Godwin.

