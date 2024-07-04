History Shared Through Music

The Talbot Historical Society, in partnership with the Talbot County Free Library, is pleased to present Easton-based music group Ampersand for its July 17, 2024 “Date with History” lecture series. Ampersand delights in sharing early American traditional music with a modern audience, drawing connections between colonial sensibilities and current-day topics and interests.

Called the “Swiss army knife of folk music,” this group brings a variety of stringed instruments, including guitar, mandolin, banjo, cello, and hammered dulcimer, as well as penny whistles and percussion to underscore their rich vocal harmonies on parlor music from the 1700s and 1800s.

One of the band’s founders, Beth Lawton, notes that many songs reflect a modern sensibility even when they use old-fashioned language. For example, “Bonnie Portmore” is an 18th-century love song to a piece of property similar to a modern-day money pit. “Rye Whiskey” is a perfect lullaby for easing young ones to sleep – even as the song tells of diving into a river of whiskey and drinking “ten thousand bottles.” With voice, various percussion instruments, newly-adopted cello, and penny whistles, multi-instrumentalist Topher Lawton focuses on even earlier tunes and songs, such as the lively “Bear Dance” (15th century) and the title song of the new CD, “Love Will Find Out the Way.”

This is presented by the Talbot Historical Society in partnership with the Talbot County Free Library and will take place at the library, 100 W. Dover St., Easton, MD 21601. The lecture is free to the public, but reservations are required. Please contact the Talbot Historical Society at 410-822-0773 or email [email protected]. The program will begin at 1 p.m. on July 17th.

If you have any questions or wish to sign-up, please contact the Talbot Historical Society at 410-822-0773 or email [email protected] Hours: Wednesday – Saturday 10 am – 3 pm.