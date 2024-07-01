Chestertown Unveils Downtown Master Plan Concepts at Community Workshop

On Thursday evening, June 27, residents of Chestertown gathered at the fire hall to hear proposals for revitalizing the historic downtown area. The community workshop, led by design firm Design Collective, presented concepts for streetscape improvements, new development opportunities, and strategies to enhance connectivity and resilience.

Cecily Bedwell, principal at Design Collective’s planning studio, started the presentation by outlining the project’s three-phase approach. Currently, in phase one, the team has conducted stakeholder interviews and analyzed existing conditions to develop initial concepts. Phase two will refine preferred projects, followed by a design and implementation phase.

Key priorities identified through stakeholder engagement included preserving Chestertown’s unique character, improving connections to the waterfront and Washington College, supporting small businesses, addressing aging infrastructure, and enhancing inclusivity downtown.

Brian Reetz, EnviroCollab’s landscape studio principal, presented streetscape improvement concepts focused on enhancing pedestrian and bicycle connectivity. Proposals included narrowing oversized streets to add angled parking, widening sidewalks, and creating safer crossings. A major focus was improving High Street down to the waterfront, with concepts to reclaim parking areas for public space.

Steve Marsh of GMB addressed coastal resiliency considerations, presenting sea level rise projections for 2050 and 2100. He emphasized the need to plan for higher elevations in future waterfront projects.

The team presented concepts for four focus areas:

The Maple Avenue gateway, proposing mixed-use redevelopment and daylighting a historic stream The Cross Street/Queen Street intersection, exploring infill development and trail connections The municipal lot, with concepts for townhomes and enhanced parking Calvert Street near the elementary school, demonstrating how narrowing streets could improve walkability

Potential projects include better connections to the rail trail, enhancing the waterfront trail, and addressing aging infrastructure and overhead power lines. Specific focus areas include the intersection of High Street and Cross Street, where opportunities for better tree planting or burying power lines exist.

Residents were invited to view detailed boards and provide feedback on the concepts. Nina Fleegle of Main Street Chestertown encouraged ongoing engagement through their website.

Mayor David Foster praised the turnout, stating: “It’s clear our community cares deeply about downtown’s future. These concepts give us an exciting vision to build upon.”

The design team will incorporate community feedback to refine plans over the next two months. A final master plan document is expected this fall, which will guide future downtown projects and investments.

The upcoming phase two will prioritize specific projects based on community feedback, followed by a design phase that includes costing and fundraising efforts. “These improvements can’t happen without funding, so we need to plan for implementation carefully,” Bedwell added.

Main Street Chestertown Executive Director Nina Fleegle emphasized that no decisions have been made. “This is just the beginning of the conversation,” she said. “We want to hear from everyone about what resonates and what needs more work.”

Residents unable to attend can view the video of the complete meeting and presentation materials. Provide feedback at mainstreetchestertown.org.