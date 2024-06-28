Benedictine is Beneficiary of Godfrey’s Farm 5K Run/Walk

Annual Blueberry Boogie Event Raises Record Funds for Benedictine

Godfrey’s Farm held its 4th annual Blueberry Boogie 5K Run/Walk to benefit Benedictine with 200 participants walking or running in the race. This year’s event raised more than $20,000 which included a matching grant from Denise Kaczmarczyk and John Johnson. These funds will support Benedictine’s programs which provide crucial services for children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism.

“We look forward to this day every year- the race is just so exciting! So many people come together, and have wholesome, healthy fun- all in the name of a great cause that is Benedictine. It’s become a tradition for so many families which is beautiful to see and be a part of,” stated Lisa Godfrey.

Runners, walkers, and guests enjoyed Godfrey’s homemade apple cider donuts and fresh blueberries at the finish line.

Sponsors of the event included Godfrey’s Farms, People’s Bank, Harbor Sales Company, Bearing Construction, Graul’s Market, Keany Produce & Gourmet, Serenity Farm Produce, Cross Street Food & Garden, Williard Agri-Service, Langenfelder Pork, Queenstown Bank, Richard Brusca Nursery Inc., and Shine Pro Cleaning.

For more information about Godfrey’s Farm, please visit www.godfreysfarm.com.

For more information on Benedictine and how you can support their mission, please contact Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer at 410 634 2292 or [email protected].

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider and its mission is to support children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine currently supports close to 200 children and adults.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with close to 400 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.