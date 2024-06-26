MENU

June 26, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

8 Letters to Editor

Letter to Editor: Thanks to the Spy Community

Ed. Note: In regard to Mr. McDowell’s long and successful efforts to change the government policy addressing fatal military vehicle rollovers after the loss of his son Coner in a 2019 rollover, he shares this:
“The Spy has covered this well over the past 5 years and a month and I would like to thank you and the viewers/readers. I will keep the archive up on my FB page for other families who need help and of course be available to them, but it is time to wind up the long and emotionally tough news notices and articles, etc, as you will understand.”
Best regards,
Michael H.C. McDOWELL  OBE  MA
Fellow
International Security Program
Read his article in New America here.

