The American Male Health Crisis: A Chat with UM Shore Health’s Dr. Chris Runz

Dr. Chris Runz, a urologic surgeon at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, recently spoke with the Spy about the alarming decline in American men’s health. With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Runz emphasized that men’s health is a broad term covering various issues, including blood vessel health, access to primary care, and the impact of metabolic syndrome on their quality of life and longevity.

Dr. Runz highlighted the importance of early screening and prevention, noting that many men delay primary care visits until their 30s or later. He stressed the significance of maintaining healthy blood vessels to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and erectile dysfunction, which can be early indicators of cardiovascular issues.

In our interview, he also covered metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes, which significantly affect men’s health. Dr. Runz emphasized the need for awareness and proactive healthcare, urging men to get regular check-ups and address health issues early. He concluded by advocating for increased awareness during Men’s Health Month in June, encouraging men to prioritize their health and well-being.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length. For more information about UM Shore Health’s men’s health programs, please click here.