June 23, 2024

Chestertown Spy

6 Arts Notes

“Head” Sculpture Finds Home in Fountain Park

Patricia Volk’s painted stoneware sculpture “Head” found its home on a leafy corner of Fountain Park.

“Head” is the latest of 24 sculptures from the Woicke collection donated to Chestertown and curated by the Chestertown Public Arts Committee.

More about the Chestertown Public Arts Commission may be found here.

 

