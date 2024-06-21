Wine of the Week: IL Rose’ di Casanova IGT

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend, at Piazza Italian Market, to celebrate the summer equinox, we will taste a new wine to our collection, the IL Rose’ di Casanova IGT ($20.50) from the La Spinetta winery in Toscana. The story of founders Giuseppe and Lidia Rivetti began in the 1960s when they were Piemontese farmers. When their children were grown, the family’s focus shifted to winemaking. 1977 was the first production of their Moscatos, which would become the first single cru Moscato to be produced in Italy. In 1995, they next turned to red wine resulting in 1982’s Barbera Ca di Pin, 1995’s Barbaresco, and 1998’s Barbera D’Asti Superiore Bionzo, the latter from vines almost a century old.

In 2001, the brothers founded a new winery in Toscana, Casanova Della Spinoza, between Volterra and Pisa, sites of two great Sangiovese Crus. Today they produce eight wines, one white, six reds, and only one rose’ which we are tasting this weekend.

The distinctive label design of a rhinoceros is a print by Albrecht Durer. Giuseppe had been introduced to the art and wine world by a family friend who showed them Durer’s work. Amazingly, Durer had never seen a real rhinoceros but he created his woodcarving and illustration in 1515 after hearing a description of the first rhinoceros that had been brought to Lisbon from India.

The IL Rose’ di Casanova IGT was inspired by France’s Provencal roses. The combination of the great Sangiovese grape and another Indigenous grape, Prugnolo Gentile, results in this elegant rose’s intense aroma, floral and fruity bouquet of pink grapefruit, ripe cherries and wild strawberries, with a long finish and minerality. I paired it recently with Piazza’s octopus and potato salad for a memorable meal but it would also pair well with grilled fish, oysters, Provencal-type salads, and Piazza’s goat cheese.

Coincidently, one of Easton’s Academy of Art’s current exhibitions is “Albrecht Durer: Master Prints”, through July 14th. After seeing the exhibit, stop by Piazza on Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of this delicious rose’!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza is located in the Talbottown Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St., Suite 23, in Easton, Maryland.