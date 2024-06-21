We Are the Lucky Ones by Maria Grant

After spending some time in various states in the U.S. and traveling in Europe, I came back to the Eastern Shore and thought to myself, “We are the lucky ones!” I often take for granted how special the Eastern Shore is with its exceptionally friendly and welcoming residents, abundance of birds, trees, and sparkling shorelines, sailing, motor boating, kayaking, and biking opportunities, delectable crabs, spectacular sunsets, increasingly superb dining options, musical performances, Plein Air and other art shows, and so much more. It is truly my spiritual homecoming.

While taking some time to appreciate this glory, I realized that we may not always focus on the delicate balance we must hold sacred. That means preserving and protecting our environment, studiously dealing with infrastructure issues, and promoting transparent governance that protects the land we hold so dear.

Lately, there have been contentious debates about uncontrolled housing growth (Trappe-Lakeside); intense arguments about local elections (Oxford); disagreements about what should happen with available building sites (Easton Safeway debate—local market vs townhouse development) to name only a few.

We have seen what can happen with uncontrolled and unregulated growth. The Eastern Shore already struggles with infrastructure issues. Currently there is a shortage of healthcare providers. We struggle with bridge traffic, roads not designed for current traffic flows, sufficient school funding and capacity issues, water quality, eroding shorelines, dwindling crab and fish populations, wastewater runoffs polluting the Bay, flooding, inadequate sewage solutions and more.

These are issues that can be solved with careful, deliberate, well-informed decision-making. We must deal sensibly with decisions about bridges, how to improve high-speed internet connectivity, whether it is a promising idea to expand natural gas pipelines, and grapple with how best to provide low-cost electric power and determine the best methods of improving water quality.

A prime culprit in all this is opting for short-term profits over long-term environmental and sustainability improvements.

Today our country is almost hopelessly divided. Decisions that should have been made long ago are at an impasse.

On the Eastern Shore, let’s make a concerted effort not to succumb to that level of dysfunction. It can only lead to great unhappiness for all concerned. We must try harder to work together and examine all aspects of our issues, recognize the pros and cons of various approaches, keep open minds, be respectful of different points of view, and, in the end, make decisions that will result in a healthy and sustainable Eastern Shore. We can do this.

I just finished watching the Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones. The series is based on a true story about a family living in Poland before World War II that fought hard to cultivate a life filled with music, art, and love. It is devastating when the acts of others cause that entire way of life to disappear. I highly recommend the series.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the Federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, gardening, piano, kayaking, biking, and nature.