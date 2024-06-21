MENU

Sections

More

June 21, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Filling Up the Tank in Trappe

by Leave a Comment

Share

This Talbot Historical Society Laird Wise Collection photo was taken off the corner of Main Street and Maple Street in Trappe, Maryland, decades ago! The gas station and Corkran’s General Store are no longer visible today. The signage reads, “ Atlantic Gasoline” and “ C. Hughlett Pocket Billiards.” Mamma Maria’s is currently in the building on the left!

Contact: Cathy Hill [email protected] to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society!

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *