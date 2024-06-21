Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Filling Up the Tank in Trappe

This Talbot Historical Society Laird Wise Collection photo was taken off the corner of Main Street and Maple Street in Trappe, Maryland, decades ago! The gas station and Corkran’s General Store are no longer visible today. The signage reads, “ Atlantic Gasoline” and “ C. Hughlett Pocket Billiards.” Mamma Maria’s is currently in the building on the left!

Contact: Cathy Hill [email protected] to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society!