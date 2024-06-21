MENU

June 21, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Ecosystem Eco Notes

ShoreRivers Safe to Swim Weekend Report

Along with summer swimming comes ShoreRivers Bacteria Monitoring season. It is advised that people not swim 24-48 hours after a major rain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Letters to Editor

  1. Unfortunately too many wastewater treatment plants were not built to handle the capacity today’s population needs. Sewage overflow events occur way more often than in the past allowing semi treated and untreated sewage to be poured into local creeks, rivers and other waterways after precipitation events. Thanks for doing your due diligence in making the public aware of the danger to them.

  2. The information is very interesting. To be more helpful, could you answer the following questions to help us, as readers, evaluate the data for our personal use? What is the specific kind of bacteria for each number? Who collects the data? What is its potential effect on humans? Thank you.

