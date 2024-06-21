For All Seasons Hosts Second Hoopers Island Migrant Resource Fair

On June 17, For All Seasons sponsored its second Migrant Resource Fair at the Volunteer Fire House on Hoopers Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland. The event, which drew over 130 participants, offered information and resources to local migrant workers, while also featuring arts and crafts, dinner, music, dancing, and plenty of fun.

“This was our second annual outreach event in Hoopers Island, and I’m delighted to say that it was a resounding success. Seeing the joy on the faces of the women and men enjoying the fair was truly heartwarming. The community’s overwhelming appreciation motivates me to improve this event year after year,” comments Ivy Garcia, Director of Latino Services at For All Seasons.

Garcia is serving as a bridge, connecting women to a variety of services, including mental health and rape crisis services at For All Seasons. She also provides education on self-esteem and helps migrant women as well as other Latino women across the region become empowered to take care better of themselves and to understand their mental health needs.

Because the crab-picking houses are very separate from each other in Dorchester County, For All Seasons decided to do an event where Garcia and the staff could reach all of the workers at one time to provide information on a variety of community services. Garcia reached out to some employers on Hoopers Island, including J M Clayton Seafood Company, Simmons Chesapeake Bay Seafood, GW Hall and Son, Russell Hall Seafood Inc., Lindy’s Seafood, Inc., Rippons Brothers Seafood, and Boats and Hose to encourage their workers to attend. Some employers on Hoopers Island as well as For All Seasons helped provide transportation for the workers so that they could participate.

Among the 20 vendors at the Migrant Resource Fair were Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, Dorchester County Health Department, Choptank Community Health, Maryland Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank: SNAP Enrollment, Aetna Better Health of Maryland, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, University of Maryland Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, Dorchester County Public Library, Dorchester County Health Department Colorectal Cancer Screening Program, Santé Group, State of Maryland Office of Oral Health, St. Mary’s Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Eastern Shore Area Health Center, Shore Legal Access, Priority Partners, Latido Latino, RESPIRAR Project, and Comptroller of Maryland. Vendors provided important resources including information on how to access medical and dental care, mental health services, health insurance, food, and clothing.

“The individuals who attend the fair are here with work visas. While they are here working, their needs can be met by For All Seasons and other local agencies. Every year, they bring different people to the island who will benefit from knowing this information, so it is important to keep providing these resources each year for them,” Garcia added.

Also in attendance at the event were 12 volunteers, including For All Seasons staff, many of whom are bilingual. “We are grateful for the wonderful volunteers who came out to support our Latino Outreach event. The volunteers and staff were vitally important to making this event such a huge success,” commented Mary Wilson, Community Engagement Coordinator at For All Seasons.

For further information on For All Seasons Latino Outreach efforts, contact Ivy Garcia at [email protected] or call 410-822-1018, ext. 207.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.