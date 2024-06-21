Church Hill Theatre: New Board and New Season Announced

Church Hill Theatre reported a highly successful year at its annual membership meeting on June 18. Staff, board members, actors, and audience fans enjoyed socializing before a short business meeting. Departing board members, Robert Bryan, Colleen Minahan, and Jennifer Moore, were thanked for their service. New members, Charles Michael Moore, Dianne Shelton and Becca Van Aken, were elected to three-year terms. CHT’s prestigious Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Ginger Ellis for her outstanding work supporting programs for young actors.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Church Hill Theatre 2025 season. Audiences can look forward to comedy, adventure, mystery, and soaring music as old favorites and fresh new plays begin in January and end in December. Along the way, CHT also will offer a number of one-night “book-ins” including jazz, cabaret, pop songs, a medium, a youth production, and stand-up comedy. The website: churchhilltheatre.org and the CHT Facebook page will have regular updates, scheduling information and opportunities for volunteer activities at the theatre.

The main stage productions will be:

January 10-12 The Belle of Amherst, by William Luce

March 14-30 The Philadelphia Story, by Philip Barry

June 6-22 The Bridges of Madison County (a musical), by Marsha Norman and Jason Robert Brown

September 12-28 Murder on the Orient Express, by Agatha Christie, adapted for stage by Ken Ludwig

November7-23 Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage

December 19-21 A Christmas Carol