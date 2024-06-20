United Way to Hold Psychic Medium Dinner at Kitty Knight

Save the date! United Way of Kent County (UWKC) will hold a dinner and psychic medium reading on Friday, September 13th. “That’s the Spirit” will be held at the historic Kitty Knight House in Georgetown, which was saved from destruction by Knight during the War of 1812. According to the Haunted Bar Guide, the ghost of Kitty Knight may continue to roam the building— opening and closing doors and rocking in her favorite chair. Some have felt her presence and have caught a glimpse of her shadowy figure.

Entertainment will be by an expert in supernatural experiences, those which are beyond the scope of normal scientific understanding. Tickets will be limited to 100 guests. More details will be available soon.

Donations to United Way of Kent County may be made at any time via the website: unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620. For questions, call Amy Meade, Executive Director, at 410-778-3195.