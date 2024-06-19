Upscale Tag Sale at the Unitarian Fellowship

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton (UUFE) is holding an upscale tag sale on Friday, June 21st and Saturday, June 22nd at 7401 Ocean Gateway (Route 50 – across from Easton High School). The sale features antiques, recent hardcover books, baskets, games, jigsaw puzzles, “boutique” clothes, handpainted wooden pieces, nautical items including lifejackets and a boat grill, fancy dog gate, a classic concrete fountain, other garden items, and upscale artwork. Larger items include a paddleboard, a folding twin bed, bicycles, an adult tricycle, an electric snowblower, a nearly-new Weber Genesis grill, an oriental carpet, and so much more!

Sale hours are Friday afternoon, June 21, 2024 from 2pm – 6pm and Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 8am – 2pm

Held in our air-conditioned building, the sale features free admission and free parking.

All sale proceeds will support the work of UUFE, an open religious community that strives for social justice, values diversity, cares for one another, and protects our natural environment. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton welcomes questioning minds, diverse identities, and expansive hearts, and strives to be a beacon for independent thought, progressive change, and spiritual growth.

Some special items include handpainted pictures and wooden pieces from the estate of a local decorative artist – a lovely wooden trunk, pictures by nationally-known artists including JoSonja Jansen and Ros Stallcup, and special holiday items. Other artwork includes Japanese watercolors and nautical-themed paintings and prints, including waterfowl, boats, and local landscapes.

If you have questions, please email [email protected]. See you at the sale!