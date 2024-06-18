Main Street Chestertown and the Downtown Masterplan: Interview with Kristen Owen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With the upcoming June 26 workshop to envision a new Chestertown Master Plan, the Spy will be showcasing several interviews with local stakeholders. Today, we offer the first interview with Kristen Owwn, President of the Board of Main Street Chestertown.

“Main Street is embarking on a Downtown Master Plan with our local partners and a consulting firm to plan the future of Chestertown’s Historic District. Working in concert with the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and the Town’s Strategic Agenda, the Downtown Master Plan will focus on multiple aspects, including infrastructure, streetscape, utilities, tourism, and more. The purpose of the Downtown Master Plan will be to develop a vision, strategy, list of projects, and implementation plans to bring this goal to fruition. As Chestertown prepares for its future, the Master Plan will be the guiding document for all major downtown decisions, as well as a beacon for private owners and investors to utilize as they prepare to market their properties or plan improvements.”~Mainstreet website.

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:30 pm, Main Street Chestertown will be co-hosting a public workshop with representatives from Design Collective, Inc. at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company. Main Street Chestertown has been working with local community partners and a team of Certified Planners and Landscape Architects from Design Collective, Inc., and engineers from GMB, LLC to create a downtown Master Plan.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more about Main Street ad the Master Plan, go here.