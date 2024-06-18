Art Show at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Easton

The distinguished artist Fr. Peter Gray will exhibit some of his work at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church this coming Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23. On Saturday the exhibit will open at 6:30 PM with a wine and cheese reception. On Sunday it will open at 11:30 AM with coffee and pastries. Saints Peter and Paul Church is located at 1214 S. Washington Street in Easton, just off the Easton Parkway.

Father Gray is a painter of both sacred and secular art, and he will display work from both genres, including abstract art, portraits, still lifes and religious subjects. His portraits now hang in locations as diverse as the Vatican, Cathedrals and churches in over 30 U.S. cities, the Catholic University of America, the Archbishop’s residence in Sri Lanka, the Museum of the United States Marine Corps in Quantico, VA, and private collections. Father Gray paints portraits on commission, and his many styles will be on display in the exhibit. A profile of Fr. Gray’s life and work was published here.

Father Gray was commissioned to paint the portraits of several recently canonized saints. He painted the official portrait of St Teresa Benedicta, OCD /Edith Stein for her beatification in Cologne, Germany. In the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Father Gray’s works include paintings of Mother Mary Lange, Sulpician Father Jean-Jacques Olier, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, and others at St. Mary’s Spiritual Center and Historic Site in Baltimore.

Father Gray’s portrait of Fr. Vincent Capodanno, candidate for sainthood, Navy chaplain and recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, hangs in the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, VA.

Some of Fr. Gray’s still life and abstract art will also be on display.

Many of these unique works will be available for purchase. All purchases will assist Fr. Gray’s humanitarian missions in Afghanistan and Nepal. It is his hope to return to both countries this year.