Main Street Chestertown to Host Public Workshop for Downtown Master Plan June 26

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:30 pm, Main Street Chestertown will be co-hosting a public workshop with representatives from Design Collective, Inc. at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company. Main Street Chestertown has been working with local community partners and a team of Certified Planners and Landscape Architects from Design Collective, Inc., and engineers from GMB, LLC to create a downtown Master Plan.

The Master Plan will envision the future of Chestertown’s Historic District, and focus on infrastructure, streetscape, land use planning, tourism, and more. Currently working through the first phase of a three-phase planning effort, Design Collective has assessed and analyzed existing conditions, engaged with stakeholders by conducting in-person and virtual interviews, and developed pre-design priorities and options.

The public workshop on June 26 will allow Design Collective to present their findings and preliminary designs to the community. Members of Design Collective will facilitate table discussions during which they hope to learn what community members feel are the unique characteristics of Chestertown, understand the concerns, opportunities, and vision for Chestertown, and receive feedback on the preliminary design options they have drafted.

“Design Collective, along with our civil engineering team member George, Miles & Buhr, LLC (GMB), love working with small towns where there is an appreciation of history, culture, arts, and the natural environment to build upon. We look forward to working with Chestertown stakeholders in a collaborative, engaging process that sets in place a visionary, yet implementable master plan,” says Cecily Bedwell of Design Collective.

“We encourage the community to attend this important public workshop,” said Nina Fleegle, Executive Director of Main Street Chestertown. “The Master Plan will guide a healthy, vibrant, sustainable future for our beloved town.”

If you cannot attend the public workshop on June 26, Main Street Chestertown will have a booth at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market on the first four Saturday mornings in June. Also, comment cards are available at the Kent County Visitors Center, where Main Street Chestertown’s offices are located, at 122 N. Cross Street, Chestertown.

for more about the Downtown Chestertown Master Plan, go here.