Historic Merging of First United Methodist Church and Christ Church Methodist

On July 1st, the two Methodist churches on High Street will officially become one worshipping congregation. First United Methodist (401 High Street) and Christ United Methodist (400 High Street) churches will be known as “ Christ First United Methodist Church.” The Methodist church of Chestertown dates back to 1763 when the first Methodist Society in Maryland established the Kent Circuit of preachers. At the turn of the 19th century, a schism started in the Methodist Societies due to controversy over Lay Representation in the Church Annual Conference. In 1827, the Methodist churches separated over this topic. Church historian, Bobby Sutton, states “First Church became the Methodist Episcopal and Christ Church became the Methodist Protestant Church.” Even though these two factions united in 1939 as the Methodist Church, these long-time bastions of Christianity in Chestertown continued to worship separately until now, almost 8 decades later.

First Church’s building acquired a land grant for its brick church in 1875 and then had multiple modifications including the 1928 extensive reconstruction. Christ Church’s Gothic architecture was built in 1888 with the addition of an educational wing in 1990s. Pastor Herb Cain has been instrumental in uniting these two congregations. He will be leaving July 1st when a new pastor, Amy Yarnall, will be assigned. Many ideas are being discussed for the use of the two buildings that would benefit the community, including opening the former First UMC up to the public for use by area charitable organizations and other uses.

For the months of June, July and August, services will continue to take place in the former First UMC building, known as the “church on the hill” starting at 9:30 am. In the fall, winter, and spring, services will be held at the former Christ UMC church, across the street beginning at 9:30 am, with Sunday School. A new emphasis on special music is an integral part of Sunday worship services under the leadership of organist, Grace Wheatley. The longstanding tradition of Chancel Choir and the new Chimes choir continue to enhance the services. Many special musical artists will be performing throughout the summer such as Nevin Dawson and Kimberly McCollum, viola and violin duet June 30th, David James, trumpet on July 14th, Harp & Soul on July 28th as well as vocal soloists.

Meanwhile, many community organizations continue to use Christ First UMC as a home base, including the Community Food Pantry, the Emergency Winter Shelter, and other non-profit 501 organizations, too. For more information about Christ First UMC, call the church Monday through Thursday mornings at 410-778-0911.