Agent 99 Reconnaissance Footage: Pride Festival 2024

Spy Agent 99 continues our coverage of local events with a special feature from the Pride Festival in Easton. This celebration brought together a diverse crowd to honor and support the LGBTQ+ community in the region. Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed various activities, including live music, food vendors, and informational booths from local organizations advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and services.

The festival highlighted not only the joyous spirit of the community but also the ongoing efforts to promote acceptance and equality. There were mom hugs to be had, banned books to buy, beautiful crafts, and artwork to both enjoy and purchase. Participants were invited to add their thoughts to a square of fabric that will be woven into a community quilt. Overall, an atmosphere of unity and pride was seen all around.

Organizers and attendees experienced the importance of Pride events in fostering a supportive and open environment for everyone.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.