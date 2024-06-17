Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the Pic!

The answer to last week’s mystery is damselfly, pictured below:

Damselflies are often mistaken for dragonflies, but these insects are smaller, slimmer, and fold their wings against their bodies while at rest.

Damselflies are admired for their beautiful colors and forms, making them a popular insect to photograph. They are large, easy to observe, and have exceptionally charming, playful antics. Damselflies do not sting or bite, making them completely harmless to humans.

In its larval stage, a damselﬂy molts many times under water before moving on to land, where it transforms into a winged adult. Adult damselflies eat mainly flying insects, like gnats and mosquitos.

Damselflies live for a few weeks during the summer and fall, and fly mainly during the day. They have existed since the Late Jurassic, and are found on every continent except Antarctica.