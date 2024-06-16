MENU

Sections

More

June 16, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities

Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: Antique & Classic Boat Festival

by Leave a Comment

Share

As part of our ongoing series in the Spy, Agent 86 has been collecting reconnaissance footage of great Mid-Shore communities, and he has just submitted his fourth report. In this case, 86 has filed a report on the Antique & Classic Boat Festival that CBMM hosts every year.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *