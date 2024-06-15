Main Street Chestertown Moves to Visitors Center: Ribbon Cutting June 20

Main Street Historic Chestertown, Inc., is pleased to announce that it has recently moved its offices from Town Hall to the Kent County Visitors Center at 122 N. Cross Street, Chestertown. A special ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Main Street Chestertown’s new location will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 5:00 – 6:30 pm.

Constructed by the Town of Chestertown and opened in January 2003, the center was made possible through a blend of funding sources, including Federal Transportation Enhancement Program funds, a State of Maryland Legislative bond bill, and revenue from Chestertown’s hotel tax.

Main Street Chestertown will be managing the first floor of the Visitors Center which is a bright, welcoming space with amenities for visitors, including conveniently located public restrooms and tourism information on Chestertown and Kent County. Maps, brochures, and insider tips from our knowledgeable, friendly staff are available along with information on the best places to dine, shop, explore, and learn about upcoming events and attractions. It will soon boast an updated selection of gifts and merchandise, including Chestertown, Main Street, and Washington College branded items. The Visitors Center will be open M-F 10-4, and Sat 8-2. Hours will be extended during special events.

Established in 2008 and revitalized in 2016, Main Street Chestertown has obtained and directly invested over $1.5 million in grant funding into Chestertown’s historic district. Through a combination of streetscape enhancements, marketing and public relation efforts, special events, tourism initiatives, and a successful facade improvement grant program, Main Street Chestertown is helping to create a more vibrant downtown.

“We are excited to share the Visitor Center with our friends and neighbors,” said Nina Fleegle, Executive Director of Main Street Chestertown. “We are looking forward to making it a community-focused space and a cornerstone for downtown and Main Street Chestertown.”

Just as exciting, Main Street Chestertown is also working with its local partners and Design Collective, Inc, an award-winning design firm specializing in community master plans, to create a long-term downtown Master Plan for Chestertown. A public workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 5:30 pm at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Co., 211 Maple Avenue, and all are encouraged to attend.

We hope you can join us for the ribbon cutting and the public workshop. These are groundbreaking times for Chestertown.