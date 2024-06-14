On Pride, Visibility and Celebration: A Chat with Delmarva Pride Board Members Arielle Catron and Lauren Fierman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This year will mark the 3rd year of the now annual Delmarva Pride celebration in Easton and Cambridge this weekend. And to give you a sense of scale, organizers expect at least 4,000 to participate in this new Mid-Shore tradition.

The Spy thought it might be interesting to interview two of those organizers to talk about the goal of the Delmarva Pride Center as well as their own journey to the Eastern Shore. Arielle Catron (along with family member Louise) and Lauren Fierman based their insights on their impressions when they arrived from other, less conservative towns. They also talk about the ongoing challenges and the LGBTQ+ community, including the fear of violence and discrimination, and finally, the need and importance of celebration, as well as what visitors can expect over the next few days.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about Delmarva Pride please go here.