ShoreRivers Safe to Swim Weekend Report

Along with summer swimming comes ShoreRivers Bacteria Monitoring season. It is advised that people not swim 24-48 hours after a major rain.
Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown
Along with summer swimming comes ShoreRivers Bacteria Monitoring season. It is advised that people not swim 24-48 hours after a major rain.
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Fred Siegel says
Unfortunately too many wastewater treatment plants were not built to handle the capacity today’s population needs. Sewage overflow events occur way more often than in the past allowing semi treated and untreated sewage to be poured into local creeks, rivers and other waterways after precipitation events. Thanks for doing your due diligence in making the public aware of the danger to them.
Wilson Wyatt says
The information is very interesting. To be more helpful, could you answer the following questions to help us, as readers, evaluate the data for our personal use? What is the specific kind of bacteria for each number? Who collects the data? What is its potential effect on humans? Thank you.
Leave a Reply