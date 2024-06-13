House of the Week: Asagao (Morning Glory)

Seen from the air, this house’s form could be any contemporary house; however, this is a very special house for its owners wanted “Asagao” to blend the best elements of both Japanese and Western architecture and interiors. Their quest led the Owners and their American architect to visit Japan to immerse themselves in Japanese architecture and to discuss their vision for Asagao with Japanese architects.

Luckily, the site’s location reflected the Japanese optimal north-south siting for abundant daily sunlight and views of water and landscaping so the main rooms of the house could enjoy views of the Miles River. I began my tour by driving along the entry drive between lush gardens and landscaping enhanced by five ponds and water features that envelope the house. I began to relax by listening to the soothing sounds of water from many sources, including a fountain at the entry drive and a waterfall tumbling over a rocks at the side of the house. As I parked my car, I also noticed chains hanging from the eaves for another way water could add its sound to the site.

The layout of the garden reflects the Japanese custom of meandering instead of straight paths so one can look down and appreciate the design of plantings that add both color and texture. Stones whose size range from pebbles to massive boulders dot the landscape and I especially admired how one tree’s gnarled trunk contrasts with its delicate blooms.

The flagstone walkway to the house reflects the Japanese love of asymmetry with the different sizes of pavers and the irregular edge that subtly defines a slight diagonal path to the front door. A large stone tread contrasting with the pavers is used to define each step in the walkway. I admired the treatment of the exterior walls with stained wood posts and trim framing panels of lighter lap siding that reminded me of shoji screens. I was expecting to see a traditional Japanese tile roof, but the Owners opted for an architectural shingled roof whose heavily textured surface pays homage to the tile.

The final step of the entry sequence is the “genkan”, a transitional space between outdoors and indoors, where the Japanese exchange shoes for indoor slippers. Here the genkan is a delightful space, half sun and shade for sitting on the benches and listening to the sounds of nature while one contemplates the lush gardens. An “engawa” is a deep exterior hallway that connects spaces protected by the wide eaves; in warm months, these delightful outdoor rooms become verandahs. The Japanese revere wood and the wood inside and outside their houses are never painted, since painting would obscure the wood’s grain. Here the wood of the exterior doors and windows are stained while the underside of the eaves are left to weather naturally. Throughout my tour, I counted four species of wood; cedar, sherry, cypress and mahogany!

The rear and side elevations show how the exterior hallways wrap around the walls and the floors appear to be floating above the ground. The house is set on a foundation of wood piers resting on stones at the water level of the ponds so the flow of water from both the water gardens and the ponds can flow beneath the exterior walkways. The pool rests in an asymmetrically shaped rock garden with plantings. Walking around the house, I appreciated how the wood posts supporting the eaves of the exterior walkways create irregular bays so the windows or doors from the house can offer unobstructed direct views of the landscape and water.

Wide mahogany sliding doors open into a foyer with a tatami mat, whose edges are bound by the traditional black cloth. Another step up leads to the hall with vistas in both directions to the rooms on either corner of this wing. The foyer and hall’s exquisite antique pieces, ceramic vessel, and the sumi wrestler statue piqued my eagerness to discover other treasures. The wooden grid partial wall marks the stairs to the second floor which contains two bedroom ensuites and a storage room.

Beyond the stairs is a den with a variety of windows from the wrap-around windows at the front of the house, a side window and a low window at the floor level behind the sofa. I imagine the latter’s unexpected placement would be welcome by a family’s pet. The low cabinetry along the exterior wall diagonally across from the seating defines a cozy space for watching TV. I could well imagine sinking into the caramel colored leather sofa to binge watch a fave Britbox show.

Opposite the stairs is a hall with a step down to the living room and to the primary suite. The wide wall opening to the living room from the side hall also frames the triple sliding door unit in the hall exterior wall that opens onto one of the deep exterior walkways. The living room’s furnishings are Western style with the accent wall of the late 19th century screens set onto a base. I especially liked the corner built-in bar convenient to the terrace and pool area and the black accents of the rug, the bar and the base of the screens.

Access to the outdoors is a very important tenet of Japanese design. The living room’s entire rear wall’s sliding panels glide and disappear into a recessed pocket in the wall to connect the living room’s wood floor with the deep exterior walkway for expansive vistas of water, rock hardscape, lawn and water again.

Another wall opening frames the dining room from the living room. The contemporary Craftsman table, with an obi (kimono sash) that is an elegant runner, and chairs on an axis with a circular window centered in the rear wall. In its closed position, the shoji screen covers the circular window but its translucency allows soft light within. Sliding doors lead to the exterior walkway and a wide wall opening on the interior wall frames views both to and from the kitchen so the cook can enjoy the serene landscape.

The “L” shaped gourmet kitchen with an island on the diagonal has vistas both to the den at the end of one hall and to the laundry/mud room and garage wing. I admired the wood/gray/black color scheme and how the upper cabinets and tiled backsplash rise to the underside of the ceiling. The wrap-around windows above the kitchen sink provide serene views of the gardens. I noted the square motif in the bar chairs that matches the dining room chairs’ detail and the living room’s rug pattern.

The kitchen is open to the family room at the end of this wing and has a pitched ceiling. The eclectic mix of the contemporary upholstered pieces and Asian antiques and art give this space great character. The playful variety of windows include the low unit with stained glass and the standard unit that offer different views of the landscape. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie style architecture and furnishings were influenced by his travels to Japan and the floor lamp in this room reminded me of his lamp designs.

The skylight is strategically placed to cast sunlight and moonlight onto the seating area tucked into the corner. The triple unit sliding doors lead to the exterior walkways and to the pool area. I especially liked the long vista through this wing that connects this room to the den at the opposite end.

The primary ensuite is located in its own wing off the hall to the living room. A small sitting room with sliding doors to the exterior walkways is a preamble to the primary bedroom. Sliding door units wrap around the corner of the room for panoramic views of the lawn and water. Red is a dominant color in Japanese culture with many symbolic meanings including the color of the red circle on the national flag that symbolizes the sun. Red also denotes peace, prosperity, joy and happiness. The elegant bedframe design might have been influenced by a “torii” (traditional Japanese gate).

The primary bath has a “furo”, a tub used only for soaking; soaping and rinsing would be done in the shower. The furo has a wide picture window over its length and operable units at the side that open onto an exterior walkway that can also be accessed from the door next to the lavatory unit. The large dressing room completes the primary suite.

The second floor contains a hall overlooking the front gardens and two spacious bedrooms overlooking the lawn and water. The ceiling plane follows the underside of the roof rafters and the “clerestory” windows are located just below the roof eaves. Both ensuites have wide sliding doors to private decks for bird’s eye views of the landscape and to enjoy the sounds of the water below.

I first saw this house during a Broker’s Open House so I after my private tour of the house I savored walking alone through the gardens dotted with native plants and flowers and crossing the koi pond on the footbridge. Unfortunately, I missed seeing the lily pads and lotus flowers since they don’t appear until summer.

I also enjoyed slowly walking along the walkway that bisects two of the ponds and hearing the soothing sound of the nearby fountain. I reluctantly ended my tour and drove slowly along the drive for one last look. Realtors may sometimes be accused of “puffing” but this property is truly one of a kind!

I thoroughly enjoyed looking through my architectural library to refresh my memory of the principles of Japanese house and garden design. So many of those principles have become elements of Western design- optimal siting to maximize daylight; deep eaves that eliminate gutters and downspouts for protection from rain; indoor /outdoor living; multi-purpose rooms, natural materials, etc. It was hard to believe this house was built in 1990 as its design is timeless. Bravo to the Owners and their design team for bringing this piece of Japan to Talbot County!

For more information about this property, contact Laura Carney, Senior Vice President with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty at 410-673-3344 (o), 410-310-3307 (c) or [email protected] or [email protected]. For more photographs and pricing, visit www.lauracarney.com ,“Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Photographer & Video: Kokkoros Professional Photos

Aerials & Video: HD Bros