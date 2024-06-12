Bridging the Wild and the Metaphysical: A Chat With NMF Violinist Emma McGrath

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the great mysteries in life is that a wafer-thin maple veneer in the shape of an hourglass, four strings, and a bow—and a genius musician— can produce the unearthly delight of sound Rousseau said held “one foot on the wild and the other in the metaphysical.”

Distinguished violinist Emma McGrath, a violin soloist and mentor at the Chesapeake National Music Festival, is a master of the wild and metaphysical, that crazy emotional spectrum of sound that can take you through the haunting ethereal to heartbreaking sorrow and dance playfully in between.

Emma McGrath’s dedication to her craft is evident in her work. When she is not in rehearsal or performing during this year’s annual two-week National Music Festival in Chestertown, she works one-on-one with apprentices seeking to inspire and enhance their skills.

Since performing in the Queen Elizabeth Hall with the London Philharmonic Orchestra at age 14, McGrath has traveled the world as a soloist and chamber musician, performing in France, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Brunei, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Russia, Israel, Australia, the UK, and the USA.

Although she continues to travel widely when time permits, Emma, her husband and children—all musicians in their own right—is currently Concertmaster at the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, one of Australia’s leading performing arts companies.

The spy caught up with Emma this week to talk about her life and work.

For more about the National Music Festival and schedule, go here.

This is a long form interview with Emma McGrath and is approximately twelve minutes in length.