June Welcomes First Friday

First Friday ushered in the Chestertown summer’s monthly festivity with warm June weather, music courtesy of the National Music Festival’s Steel Drum Ensemble, street singers, open businesses serving up hor d’oeuvres, book sales, and even a Paul Smith guitar raffled at RiverArts.
If this was a sample of First Fridays this summer, we’re in for some fun.
