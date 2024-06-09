Age and Politics by Al Sikes

Age is a loaded word after it escapes the dictionary. At the upper reaches is sixty years of age old? I would say not but my friends who are on the verge do not welcome this turn of the calendar. I am a generation older so certainly regard the later Baby Boomers as relatively young.

I come to this loaded word because politics has magnetized it. Perhaps I can use the measure without the bias a younger writer inevitably feels. So let me get personal and then go on.

In 1972 I ran the campaign for Kit Bond to become Governor of Missouri. He won and I joined his cabinet. We were both 34. Recalling the campaign the Democrat’s nominee attacked Bond for being too young and after he won called his aides the “kiddie corp.” Kit Bond was very bright and had served as Missouri’s State Auditor prior to this election. That experience and an otherworldly energy offset most age-related disadvantages. At least that is my conclusion, even if a somewhat personal one.

I’m not sure at the Presidential level where the safe zone starts and stops. At the earliest perhaps 40. At the latest perhaps 75. If my intuition is correct, both likely nominees President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump are in the danger zone. And in the case of Biden, since he acts as President each day, 81 is a real danger zone. He cannot avoid the camera. Polls confirm this problem.

I know I am better informed today than I was in my 40s, but not as energetic. And it seems to me that energy is an important measure. While I didn’t work in the White House, I was there enough to know the unrelenting pressure and demands.

By now at least some of you are getting angry because I have personalized my scribbling. But inevitably, since age is relative, you take personal measure of age’s downsides through day-to-day experiences. That is what the public is doing and it is reflected in the polls. Policy positions, while important, do not have the potency of a shrinking Rolodex; I know mine is filled with friends that are no longer at the end of a call.

Politics rarely, if ever, measures up to what is thought to be ideal. And when it comes to Presidential candidates, each candidate in the final vote-off employs dozens of people to make them look better. It seems to me both candidates should pay them less.

In Biden’s case he is now so protected that the protection has become an issue. Should, for example, the recordings of his interview on the possession of classified documents be released to the public?

Moving to the Right (?), Trump is better protected because aside from physical attributes his outspokenness creates a maze of impressions. If asked to assess the way his persona is perceived by the public, I would be at a loss. I would have to jump over a very high ethical bias to arrive at an objective view. Just let me say that he is four years younger than Biden and he too shows wear and tear. In a sense they form a co-dependency; neither could defeat a strong competitor.

Reflecting back on my age and decades of experience in politics and business, I think presidential power is overstated in many ways. Economic measures—inflation, jobs, pay and the like are always at the top of voter concerns. Glib references say this is the Biden economy. In fact this economy is a very complicated mix of private and public decisions and is influenced by way more than domestic politics. We live in an international economy and if that was not true America would be the loser.

Returning to the issue of age and considering the Presidential term bracket from January 2025 to January 2029, how many of us are optimistic that term-length satisfactory service is likely from either?

A friend took the age issue far enough to opine that this race will be Vice-President against Vice-President in the minds of many. If that is the case, then the next card will be played by Trump; I wouldn’t bet against him.

Final thought. The Presidency is not overstated in one quite important way. Symbolism is important and is often influential beyond its weight. Inevitably the person who is chosen as the leader of our country will enjoy international influence and his morality and ethical standards will be of at least some importance (hopefully not too much). But regardless of who wins, his influence will begin to erode shortly after the inauguration. He will be a lame duck.

Hopefully, other influential people will step up in active defense of America and its foundational promises. We need good examples. Fortunately, the recent D-Day celebrations have undoubtedly humbled us while providing extraordinary inspiration. World-wide!