Mid-Shore Food: Kicking Back at Casa Carmen by Dylan Wayne

Locals and visitors alike need look no further than the corners of Cannon and Cross streets in downtown Chestertown to discover Casa Carmen’s inviting traditional bodega-style atmosphere, unique tapas selection, and specialty products.

Since its inception in 2017, Casa Carmen has been a coveted hidden gem in Chestertown’s culinary scene, offering a wide variety of Mediterranean and Latin-inspired tapas and a selection of wines crafted at its very own winery. In addition to the wines and menu, Casa Carmen offers its specialty product – vermouth. Unlike the common martini or Manhattan mixer, Casa Carmen offers a sipping vermouth of Spanish influence infused with various botanicals harvested at the Casa Carmen farm in nearby Pennsylvania (PA).

Brothers Enrique and Felipe Palleres, creators of Casa Carmen, spent much of their young adulthood traveling the world and competing in polo. Amidst their travels, the importance of family became their driving force and Casa Carmen was fashioned with that inspiration. The business is a family affair, with all of the employees having a hands-on role in bringing the brand to life. Erika Reynolds and Tyler Hartman are the enthusiastic hosts greeting and serving visitors at the Chestertown “Bodega,” and yet, one may not recognize the duo skillfully operates all details of the Chestertown location including staffing, special event management, and marketing. With the Palleres family managing and operating the second location, “The Farm,” in West Grove, PA, the Casa Carmen team has become one big family.

The Casa Carmen family extends on Thursday nights, when it features lessons with dance instructor Diego Guzman, who covers a variety of styles such as salsa and rumba, and teaches all skill levels, which includes no skill level.

It is plain to see that whether one is dining or dancing, Casa Carmen is a treasure worth a visit. For more about casa Carmen, go here.

This video by Dylan Wayne is approximately five minutes in length.