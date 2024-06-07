Wine of the Week: Cesanese Del Piglio DOCG

This weekend we will taste a new red wine, the Cesanese Del Piglio DOCG $18.50 w/o tax) from the Pileum winery in Ciociaria, Lazio, between Rome and Naples. The grape’s name derives from Cesano, a small town south of Rome. There are two varieties of this indigenous grape, and we will be tasting the Cesanese di Affile. Ciociaria, in the heart of the Piglio hills, is the historical area for producing the Cesanese grape that has been sought after for centuries. Emperor Nerva of Rome became so enamored of this wine that he ordered a palace to be built in Piglio so he could be assured of a steady supply of Cesanese! In the 12th century, Pope Innocent III (12th century) and Pope Boniface VIII (13th century) were also fans.
Jenn
