Wine of the Week: Cesanese Del Piglio DOCG

This weekend we will taste a new red wine, the Cesanese Del Piglio DOCG $18.50 w/o tax) from the Pileum winery in Ciociaria, Lazio, between Rome and Naples. The grape’s name derives from Cesano, a small town south of Rome. There are two varieties of this indigenous grape, and we will be tasting the Cesanese di Affile. Ciociaria, in the heart of the Piglio hills, is the historical area for producing the Cesanese grape that has been sought after for centuries. Emperor Nerva of Rome became so enamored of this wine that he ordered a palace to be built in Piglio so he could be assured of a steady supply of Cesanese! In the 12th century, Pope Innocent III (12th century) and Pope Boniface VIII (13th century) were also fans.

Fast forward to 2002, when families and friends who had been linked to the land for several generations founded the Pileum winery. They chose the letter “P” for their “alphabet soup” label since it stands for both the winery and the Piglio hills. Their fifteen hectares of vineyards in small plots are approximately 300-500 meters above sea level and range from one-year to 50-year-old vines. They follow organic farming principles and the result is a distinctive ruby red wine with a bouquet of ripe fruits (blackberry, dark cherry and plum), good balance, light tannins, and a long, rich finish. This medium-bodied wine is made for grilled sausages, Piazza’s pork entrees, Bucatini alla Matriciana or Cacio e Pepe, medium-aged cheeses, and cured meats.

Piazza Pizza Party (how’s that for alliteration) We will be serving the Cesanese del Piglio at our Piazza Party on Saturday, June 15th at 6:30. We will set up long tables alla Italian style for serving four courses of foods from antipasti to dolci. The star of the evening will be our wood-burning oven for baking assorted pizzas. Tickets are on sale now online for $100/person. Visit (how’s that for alliteration) We will be serving the Cesanese del Piglio at our Piazza Party on Saturday, June 15th at 6:30. We will set up long tables alla Italian style for serving four courses of foods from antipasti to dolci. The star of the evening will be our wood-burning oven for baking assorted pizzas. Tickets are on sale now online for $100/person. Visit our website for details.

In the meantime, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 and Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of Cesanese del Piglio!