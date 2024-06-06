The Day America Rescued Europe from Hitler by J. E. Dean

I have an idea. Why not make D-Day a national holiday? Like Memorial and Veteran’s Day, the new holiday would celebrate the bravery, service, and sacrifices of American service members. But more importantly, the day would commemorate what may be America’s finest hour. On June 6, 1944, the world was saved.

D-Day, and the months of battle that followed it, was a triumph of will, sacrifice, and courage. Hitler was defeated. Without the success of D-Day, you might be reading this column in German, assuming, of course, that you were alive.

Like most Americans, my knowledge of D-Day comes from books, documentaries, and movies. As a teenager, I remember watching The Longest Day and a TV series titled “Combat!” I remember reading Dwight Eisenhower’s Crusade in Europe. Recently, I watched Band of Brothers. My “take-away” from these and other readings and watchings is that in 1944 we collectively knew what had to be done and made the necessary sacrifices to succeed.

D-Day saw 160,000 troops land in Normandy, 73,000 of them Americans. They were met by 50,000 German troops. By the end of the day 2,501 Americans were dead. In total, 73,000 Allied troops were killed, and 153,000 were wounded in the full Battle of Normandy. Not calculated was the impact the battle had on the soldiers involved. Many suffered years of pain from injuries and the memories of what they experienced in the battle.

Honoring the D-Day troops and what the invasion represents is particularly appropriate at a time when America arguably has lost its way. Today, America doubts its own role in the world. Leading politicians seek to abdicate America’s world leadership and return to the isolationist policies that contributed to World War II. By remembering D-Day we will be reminded of the necessity of American leadership as well as its rewards.

The state of mind of America in 1944 was dramatically different than it is today. That is to be expected. A lot has happened since the end of World War II, including the Vietnam War and other conflicts where brave Americans died which are not celebrated like “the Greatest Generation.” That is unfortunate because everyone who served in the military deserves our respect. Even if the war they fought in did not produce a dramatic “win” for the United States, their service helped get us to where we are today—still free after 248 years.

The America of today tends to downplay the positive role it has played in the world. That is unfortunate despite things in our history that we wish could have been different. The Vietnam War was a mistake made by well-intentioned people. Other parts of American history are more troubling, especially slavery and its aftermath. It is good that America recognizes these mistakes and tragedies but that doesn’t mean we cannot or should not celebrate those parts of our history that help define who we are as a nation.

If Congress were to make D-Day a national holiday, it should be a day of national reflection. It should be a reminder that when America shares a vision, it can accomplish anything. That vision, of course, needs to reflect our democratic values.

More than 16 million Americans served in World War II. Fewer than 116,000 of those heroes remain alive. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the national holiday of D-Day were created while some of them could witness it?

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant. He writes on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other subjects.