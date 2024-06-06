Strike for Democracy by Howard Freedlander

A bookcase in my home office, filled with the normal clutter and memorabilia (and some books), has a vial of sand.

I look at it daily.

The origin of the sand is Omaha Beach, a scene 80 years ago on June 6, 1944, of the greatest amphibious invasion in military history. The purpose was to crack Adolph Hitler’s insidious grip on Europe.

The assault succeeded. Nazi forces were on the run.

D-Day defines a cloudy day on a serene Normandy, France beach. Nearly 2,500 American troops lost their lives, striking a blow for the restoration of democracy and human rights.

Democracy is still tenuous.

Russia’s dictator, Vladimir Putin, is trying to overrun Ukraine. Should he succeed, he likely will set out to destroy freedom in former Soviet republics that broke away from the authoritarian empire. Putin ruthlessly imprisons and frequently kills his political opponents.

Our vigilance never ceases. It would be foolish to believe otherwise. Putin-types seek power at any human cost.

Today, it behooves us to pay homage to leadership, heroism, and sacrifice that marked a moment of unforgettable history 80 years ago. A vial of sand represents a constant reminder.

Columnist Howard Freedlander retired in 2011 as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland. Previously, he was the executive officer of the Maryland National Guard. He also served as community editor for Chesapeake Publishing, lastly at the Queen Anne’s Record-Observer. After 44 years in Easton, Howard and his wife, Liz, moved in November 2020 to Annapolis, where they live with Toby, a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel who has no regal bearing, just a mellow, enticing disposition.