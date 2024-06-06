Letter To Editor: D-Day Legacy of Chestertown and Kent County

Today is the 80th anniversary of a memorable event that touched countless Americans and defined the current course of the Western world. D-Day was the first day of Operation Overlord, the joint and highly orchestrated Allied attack on German-occupied Western Europe, which began on the beaches of Normandy, France, on 6 June 1944. For a brave group of Chestertown and Kent County young men, it began with being attached to the 29th Infantry on the vast bullet-riddled expanse of Omaha Beach, where an estimated 2,400 lives were lost, the highest of all invasion beaches. The story of the 29th was the basis for the blockbuster movie, Saving Private Ryan.

My research into the rich history and value of the Chestertown Armory has provided their names and a bit more to the story for sharing on this hallowed anniversary.

On the cold evening of Friday, January 31, 1941, a testimonial dinner was held for the Medical Detachment 115th Infantry of the Maryland National Guard at the Firemen’s Hall on Cross Street, currently town hall. The event was to honor the 35 men who had enlisted to serve their country in advance of being shipped to Fort Meade to receive training. Afterwards in 1942, the entire detachment was deployed to England on RMS Queen Elizabeth to receive advanced training and preparation for the largest amphibious invasion in military history.

The men were part of the second wave to board the landing craft and storm Omaha Beach, facing horror while creating history. The casualties were extremely high due to the German fortifications dug deep into the 100 foot high cliffs fronting the beach head. Despite bearing no arms, the medicos were not spared the rain of bullets from 85 machine guns peppering the beach from the concrete bunkers. The casualty rate was as high as 60 percent. Sergeant John H. Newnam for whom the armory was eventually named, was one of the casualties. He was transferred back to England for treatment and recovery, and rejoined the unit to finish out the war as a decorated hero. He was not the only local decorated hero. First Sergeant Edward Elburn was another who despite being wounded by shrapnel to his face, continued to treat the wounded earning him the bronze star and purple heart. The armory drill hall was subsequently named in his honor.

In a local newspaper article dated February 28th (year unknown), it is reported from a reporter embedded with the 29th that 14 of the 35 deployed men were still on the rolls of the 29th Infantry Blue and Gray Division after serving 4 years of continuous service. I find this astounding based on the following excerpt, “The medical men attend the wounded and while carrying no weapons having seen considerable frontline action.” Another reporter described these actions as being the “most fierce.” The article continues, “The contingent started with 35 men but since that time, 21 have been dropped from the rolls, either through transfer, discharge, or as casualties. Many of the men who remain have been awarded silver or bronze stars and purple hearts.”

The 14 remaining were identified as Technical Sergeants Mark P. Wood, Philip E. Hague, Richard B. Newnam, Harry S. McGinnis, Franklin P. Bigelow, Joseph P. Younger, John H. Newnam, Maxwell B. Moffett, Joseph W. Devic, Richard Jacquette; Staff Sergeants Edward R. Elburn, Lemuel R. McGinnis, Frederick T. Frank; and Private First Class Kennedy Everett.

The Corix de Guerre, France’s most distinguished medal for heroism in combat, was awarded to the 115th Infantry Regiment for their sacrifices in the liberation of France. The granite monument which stands adjacent to the building further acknowledges the recognition of the Medicos by France.

Today, we unequivocally stand to remember and recognize all of the men from the Chestertown Armory due to their bravery and unselfish dedication to the wounded as Medicos. Their service in the face of horror and personal sacrifice elevates them to the status of super heroes. These men called Chestertown and Kent County their home and their legacy deserves all efforts to be saved for posterity.

Thomas Kocubinski